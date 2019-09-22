 
Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Record Of Most T20I Appearances For India

Updated: 22 September 2019 20:16 IST

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have now featured in 98 T20Is for India.

Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma failed to get going in the Bengaluru T20I. © AFP

Rohit Sharma equalled MS Dhoni's record of most Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) appearances for India during the third match against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have now featured in 98 T20Is for India. Suresh Raina is second in the list with 78 appearances followed by Virat Kohli (72), Yuvraj Singh (58) and Shikhar Dhawan (55). Making his record appearance for India, Rohit Sharma managed to score only nine runs as he was sent back by Beuran Hendricks early.

Rohit Sharma has scored 2443 T20I runs at an average of 32.45, which includes four centuries and 17 half-centuries. He has the high score of 117 and is second in the list of most runs scorers in the shortest format.

In the T20I series against South Africa at home, Rohit Sharma has found it hard to get going. He managed to score only 12 runs in India's win in Mohali and then failed to get into double-figures in the final match.

India will host South Africa in a three-Test series starting from October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

