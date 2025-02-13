India star batter Virat Kohli and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone were involved in a hilarious banter during third ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. It happened after the England player tried to tease Kohli over a DRS reprieve that the latter received at the time of his batting. While trying to play an Adil Rashid delivery in the 15th over of India's innings, Kohli missed the ball and got hit on the back foot. The England players appealed for an LBW but umpire was unconvinced. The visitors decided to go upstairs only to find out that the ball was marginally pitched outside the leg stump.

It was only the pitch of the ball that was in question as the ball would have comfortably hit the leg stump. Since the pitching was outside leg, Kohli got saved by a whisker. While reacting to the escape of the India batter, Livingstone went to Kohli to tease him. The Indian batter in return pushed Livingstone in a playful manner and it all ended with a lot of fun.

Watch it here:

Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone pic.twitter.com/YOANKn4aJt — Spycricket24x7 (@Spycricket1) February 12, 2025

Notably, Livingstone is set to play alongside Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League 2025. He was bought by the franchise for INR 8.75 crore in the auction held in November last year.

Shubman Gill starred with a sublime century as India defeated England by 142 runs in the third ODI to complete a series sweep over the Three Lions at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It came as a big boost for the Rohit Sharma-led side right ahead of the Champions Trophy that kicks off February 19.

Coming back to the third ODI, Gill's hundred propelled India to 356 all-out in 50 overs after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gill scored 112 off 102 balls with the help of 14 fours and 3 sixes. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer (78), Virat Kohli (52) and KL Rahul (40) also played crucial knocks. For England, Adil Rashid stood out with figures of 4 for 64. Mark Wood was also impressive with 2 for 45, but rest of the visiting bowlers failed to impress.

England started strongly in the chase. Philip Salt and Ben Duckett provided the visitors a flying start, stitching 60 runs for the first wicket in just 6.1 overs. However, once the opening partnership was broken, England failed to bounce back by losing wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel picked two wickets apiece.