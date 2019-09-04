 
Rohit Sharma Takes Up The Cause For Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros In India

Updated: 04 September 2019 16:51 IST

Rohit Sharma has been quite active on social media in promoting wildlife protection and has now added another cause to his list.

Rohit Sharma joined WWF India as its brand ambassador for Rhino Conservation in 2018. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team vice-captain, joined World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India and Animal Planet in an attempt to protect Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino and promoting awareness about the "vulnerable" species in India. "It is our duty as co-inhabitants of this planet to try and protect other species that walk this planet, alongside us. The future is in our hands and we should do whatever we can to ensure that our children are able to enjoy the rich bio-diversity this world has to offer," Rohit Sharma said.

"I hope that this campaign will inspire others to come forward and join Animal Planet, WWF India and I in this endeavor to save the greater one-horned Rhinoceros," he added.

Of the estimated 3,500 Indian rhinos left in the world, 82 per cent are found in India. Once found abundantly across the Indus, the Ganga and the Brahmaputra river basins, the animal is now found only in select pockets in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The state animal of Assam, the Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from in-breeding and disease.

The 32-year-old joined WWF India as its brand ambassador for Rhino Conservation in 2018. With Animal Planet now joining the cause, the team has set out to create awareness and sensitise India about the species and the need for its conservation.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit joined WWF India in an attempt to protect the Indian Rhino
  • He will promote awareness about the "vulnerable" species in India
  • Of the estimated 3,500 Indian rhinos, 82 per cent are found in India
