Arjun Tendulkar is currently in the UK and he is enjoying some quality time off. The left-arm pacer did not play a single game in IPL 2022 but the fans were constantly asking for his selection. England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt on Tuesday shared a picture of Arjun Tendulkar on her Twitter account and the post has now gone viral. In the picture, Tendulkar can be seen dining at a restaurant.

"Good to see my little mate for a Nandos yesterday," Wyatt wrote as the caption.

Good to see my little mate for a Nandos yesterday pic.twitter.com/K9V4bC2OGS — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) June 28, 2022

Arjun Tendulkar had been picked up by Mumbai Indians in the mega auction for Rs 30 lakh. In his career so far, Arjun has played just two T20s, managing to take two wickets at an average of 33.50.

He had made his domestic T20 debut against Haryana while playing for Mumbai in January this year and his next T20 game came against Puducherry.

On Tuesday, news agency PTI reported that Mumbai Indians are all set to start their preparations in earnest for the next edition, with a three-week exposure tour of England in July for their uncapped Indian players. Apart from enjoying training at various state-of-the-art facilities, the Indian youngsters of MI will be playing at least 10 T20 games against top club sides across multiple counties.

As per the agency, players likely to go for UK trip are -- NT Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Aryan Juyal, Akash Medhwal, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis (overseas).