India's forgettable outing at the World Test Championship final against Australia has left the legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar fuming with anger. The former India skipper spoke very critically about India's poor show in the marquee event, which resulted in them in losing out on another opportunity of winning an ICC trophy after 10 years. After blasting at the debacle of the batting order, Gavaskar also questioned the team's approach and stated that the entire unit has to work on all the factors that went wrong for India during the match.

"I have been in the teams where we have been knocked out at 42 and we had been miserable in the change rooms. We were also criticised heavily. So, I think you cannot say that the current lot is not beyond criticism. They have to be very analytical about what happened, how they get out, why didn't they bowl well, why didn't they catch, was the selection of the Playing XI was the right thing, so all these factors have to come in," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Gavaskar went on to say that winning in bilateral series against teams like West Indies will not mean anything, if Team India continue to repeat their mistakes in the summit clashes against big teams like Australia.

"You cannot brush this under the carpet like 'yeah we have got two matches against West Indies'. West Indies are not the best team in the world. You just go and hammer them 2-0, 3-0, whatever the matches are. This doesn't mean anything because when you come across and if you go to the finals and if you are playing Australia again, making the same mistakes, then how would you win the trophy?" he added.

Earlier, the former India skipper had criticised Virat Kohli for his poor shot selection, which eventually led to his dismissal on Scott Boland's delivery on Day 5 of the WTC final.

Boland exploited Kohli's Achilles heel as he lured him to play a cover drive. On any other day, Kohli would have opted to play against the shot but this time he couldn't control his desire to play his beloved shot. He went for the shot but only found a thick edge towards the slip, Steve Smith dived low to his right to take a stunning catch.

"It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone." said Gavaskar on Star Sports.