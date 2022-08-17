The upcoming Asia Cup will give cricket fans another opportunity to witness the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan. The match between the arch-rivals has always been a centre of attraction for the fans all over the world. Reminiscing his days with the Indian team, former batter Virender Sehwag termed the 2003 World Cup clash in Centurion, as one of the greatest matches against Pakistan, where Sachin Tendulkar led India's charge in a big chase with an amazing knock of 98 runs.

In 2003 World Cup clash against Pakistan, India was chasing a massive total of 274 in 50 overs. India started off well as they scored 50 runs in 5 overs but Pakistan were back in control as captain Waqar Younis scalped two wickets back-to-back and dismissed Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.

But Sachin Tendulkar kept on going all guns blazing, just like he had started his innings by pulverising high-flying Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar. He anchored the innings and played on despite suffering from cramps.

Sachin was dismissed for 98 and Sehwag fondly recalled the innings as one of his greatest in the World Cup, during a chat with Star Sports.

"I still remember that Shoaib Akhtar had given a statement that he will crush the Indian top order in the clash. Neither I or Sachin had read that statement but he gave a befitting reply to Shoaib, after he smashed 18 runs in his first over. Sachin was quite experienced in that match as he knew that his performance was going to be really important for India," said Sehwag in a video posted on Star Sports Twitter.

"I ran for Sachin, as he suffered some cramps. He was also facing sledging from Shahid Afridi and other Pakistan players but he remained calm and kept his focus on the game. He never used to keep a runner but he knew that I would run just like him. I think that Sachin would also rate this one as his best knocks in the World Cup," he added.

The match was eventually won by India with Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh playing unbeaten knocks.