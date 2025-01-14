The recent run of results in the Indian national cricket team has seen head coach Gautam Gambhir and his support staff come in the line of fire. Former cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan have publicly questioned the support staff's role in Team India's troubles in Test cricket, particularly in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. In the review meeting on Saturday, questions were raised over the credibility of Gambhir's support staff, particularly against Ryan Ten Doeschate and Abhishek Nayar who don't have much Test cricket experience under their belt.

"Except bowling coach Morne Morkel, who comes with a body of work as a Test player, there is a growing opinion within the team set-up that assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate are lacking in coaching expertise, particularly when it comes Test cricket," read a report in Hindustan Times.

India's batting great Sunil Gavaskar, particularly in the wake of Virat Kohli's struggles while playing the outside-off delivery in Australia, had questioned why the coaching staff wasn't able to help him.

“I don't know about merit in having different coaches. That is something, you know, that we need to look at in a different scenario, not right now. But surely questions have to be asked of him (Gambhir) and his coaching staff. What were they doing that we had this situation where we are losing, losing, losing?,” Gavaskar had said.

As per the report, Gambhir's staff might be reinforced in the coming months, with a big call likely to be taken before the 5-match Test series against England.

"There is a possibility of more reinforcements in the coaching staff, those with technical expertise for the tour of England," the report added.

With the Champions Trophy only about a month away, the BCCI doesn't want to produce a knee-jerk reaction. The future of Gambhir's coaching staff would likely depend on the team's results in the Champions Trophy next month.