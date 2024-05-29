Gautam Gambhir seems to have the Midas Touch in the IPL. After guiding Lucknow Super Giants to two successive IPL playoffs, this time he went a step ahead as Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor. Under his guidance, the Shreyas Iyer-led side played with confidence and class throughout to clinch the title. Gautam Gambhir's name is being discussed as Indian cricket team head coach role as well. Though nothing is official, several reports have predicted Gambhir to take over the top post after Rahul Dravid's tenure ends with the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Shah Rukh Khan, KKR co-owner, revealed in a long post how the Gautam Gambhir's philosophy changed the outlook of KKR.

"To my boys.... my team.... my champs...."these blessed candles of the night" .... My Stars...of KKR. I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either...but together we manage most of them. That's what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of @GautamGambhir....the earnestness of Chandu, the love of @abhisheknayar1 & leadership of @ShreyasIyer15... the dedication of @rtendo27, Bharat Arun @1crowey & @Numb3z... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration," Shah Rukh posted in a long post on X.

"GG said if u can't support a single vision as a team....u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team....but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don't let the dancing stop! Also, so happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan and I hope all around the world youngsters learn that Tough times don't last....Finally Tough and Happy teams do! Korbo...Lorbo...Jeetbo....Always. See u all at the stadia in 2025."