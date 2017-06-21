Gautam Gambhir Welcomes 'Little Angel' To Family

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has every reason to celebrate as he welcomed the birth of his second daughter on Wednesday. Gambhir took to Twitter and shared a picture of the newborn which has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Gambhir wrote, "An angel blessing our family, An angel brightening our lives, Welcome to the world, little angel!" Gambhir and wife Natasha got married in October 2011 and this is their second daughter. They had been blessed with a beautiful girl - Aazeen - a couple of years ago.

An angel blessing our family,

An angel brightening our lives,

Welcome to the world, little angel! pic.twitter.com/nrJ0hhuX9Y — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 21, 2017

Congratulations poured in on social media from fans and players wishing the second-time parents.

Congratulations bro :):) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 21, 2017

Congratulations Gautam Bhai — Virat Kohli (@imVkoIhi) June 21, 2017

Congratulations @GautamGambhir May god bless the little angel with a life full of happiness and good health.. — Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) June 21, 2017

A Daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts these world has to give! Congratulations Gauti for receiving this lil one again! — Piyu Nair (@Piyu909) June 21, 2017

The 35-year-old is currently the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owned by Shah Rukh Khan. Under his captaincy, KKR won the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2012 and 2014. KKR finished fourth in the points table in this year's IPL and qualified for the Play-offs. While the team won the eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, their campaign came to an end against Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. Playing for KKR, Gambhir had scored 498 runs in 16 matches at an average of 41.50 this year.

Earlier, Gambhir asked Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to cheer for Pakistan from across the border instead of Kashmir. The star left-hander tweeted to Mirwaiz after the latter celebrated Pakistan's win over Virat Kohli's side in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Powered by Fakhar Zaman and Mohammed Amir's sensational performances, Pakistan registered a comprehensive win 180-run win over the Men in Blue at The Oval.

Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) June 18, 2017

Clearly annoyed by Mirwaiz's celebratory tweet, Gambhir suggested he cross the border. Gambhir's tweet was retweeted over 12k times.

A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 18, 2017

Amir removed India's top three batsmen as Pakistan routed their arch-rivals.

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.