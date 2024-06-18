BCCI Announcement India Head Coach LIVE: Gautam Gambhir, a World Cup-winning Indian cricket team great, has been reported to be the next coach of Rohit Sharma and Co. But in a surprising development, another candidate has emerged. The other candidate has been interviewed too. Gambhir, known to a straight talker, had his first round of interview with the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee on Tuesday. But he is yet to be officially named the India coach. If he is appointed, he will succeed legend Rahul Dravid at the helm. The tenure of the next Indian cricket team coach starts from July 1, 2024 and will run until December 31, 2027.

June 18 2024 18:21 (IST) BCCI interview Live: Gambhir not the only candidate! BIG Breaking! However, according to a report in the News18, Gautam Gambhir was not the only candidate who was interviewed by BCCI on Tuesday. Along with Gambhir, former India star WV Raman was also interview. The report said that an overseas star will also be interviewed on Wednesday.

June 18 2024 18:18 (IST) Gautam Gambhir interview live: The hard task master Gautam Gambhir is known as someone who is not afraid of calling a spade, 'a spade'. He has time and again said that in his team there is no 'senior or junior'. Everyone is treated equally. He is known to be a hard task-master who can get the best out of a player.

June 18 2024 18:06 (IST) Gautam Gambhir interview live: Meeting over! According to the latest update by news agency PTI, the first round of interview between Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - the panel which will shortlist India's next coach is over. Both parties met virtually. "Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI.

June 18 2024 17:52 (IST) Gautam Gambhir coach Live: Is he the man? Gautam Gambhir has won two World Cup (ODI and T20I) as a player for the Indian cricket team. He was a star batter. After he retired, Gambhir dabbled in many roles including being a star cricket expert on various channels. But he was very effective as the mentor of the IPL side. Under his mentorship, Lucknow Super Giants entered the IPL playoffs twice. IN 2024, he cam to KKR as a mentor and took the team to the title.

June 18 2024 17:49 (IST) BCCI Interview Live: Hello and weclome! Hello all! The appointment of the next Indian cricket team coach can take place any time now. The tenure of the next coach starts after the 2024 T20 World Cup gets over. Gautam Gambhir is reported to be the only candidate who has applied for the job. However, there is no official update on who the next India coach will be.