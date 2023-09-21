When Gautam Gambhir was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, the team scaled new heights. He won the Indian Premier League with the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise as captain. Those were glorious years for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Now, Gautam Gambhir, a member of the Indian cricket teams that won the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup and the 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup, has been mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants team at the Indian Premier League. The camaraderie, however, between Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan is there for all to see.

Gautam Gambhir recently met Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking the glory of his recently released super hit movie ' Jawan' and had a special post. "He's not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect . So much to learn from u. Simply the best SRK @iamsrk," Gautam Gambhir wrote in his X account. The post has gone viral.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan minted Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office on Day 14, Sacnilk reported. The film's collection, in its second week, has taken the current total to Rs 518.28 crore.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team received a massive boost ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 as the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively to clinch the Asia Cup 2023 title. Mohammed Siraj produced a devastating spell of fast bowling to cap off an impressive campaign by India which saw quite a number of good performances. However, former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that there is one sector in India cricket team's composition that needs some attention ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja has become a mainstay of the Indian cricket team and Gautam Gambhir said that although he has been brilliant with the ball, the team will need him to perform more with the bat.

"We know he (Jadeja) can bowl 10 overs on any given day on any surface. He is an amazing fielder but he will have to contribute better as a batter at No. 7 because you cannot go in with just six batters."

"If Ishan Kishan plays at No. 5, there are question marks there as well. So Ravindra Jadeja will have to win matches with batting because you might have a situation where you need 80 or 90 runs in 10 overs and the No. 6 and No. 7 batters might be playing together," Gambhir said on Star Sports.