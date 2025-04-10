Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during the IPL 2025 encounter against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. It was a bad day for RR as they were completely outplayed by GT and the Samson-led side slumped to a 58-run defeat. Samson was fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct and this was the second time that RR maintained a slow over-rate during this year's competition. Earlier, following the match against Chennai Super Kings, stand-in captain Riyan Parag was fined Rs 12 lakh. "The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," an IPL media release read.

Meanwhile, Samson admitted his side let the game slip away during key moments in their 58-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a daunting target of 218, RR were bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs, as Gujarat's bowlers ran through their batting lineup.

Speaking after the defeat, Samson pointed to lapses in execution with both bat and ball.

"We gave away 15-20 runs extra in the bowling," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"When we needed momentum, we lost wickets. With Hettie [Shimron Hetmyer], sixes and fours kept coming. But I lost my wicket and that's where we lost the game," he added.

Samson played a promising knock of 41 off 28 deliveries, striking four boundaries and two sixes. He and Riyan Parag stitched together a 48-run partnership, offering brief hope before a collapse triggered by Gujarat's disciplined bowling attack.

The RR skipper credited Jofra Archer for an impressive start with the ball.

"The way Jofra started was good, he picked up Shubman's wicket. Then we went off plan. We planned something but they executed something else. We will have to look at that tomorrow," Samson noted.

The Royals have shown strength while batting first this season, but questions have emerged about their ability to chase down big totals under pressure. Samson acknowledged the debate but reiterated the team's intent to be a well-rounded unit.

"When you lose games, we also feel should we have chased? Should we have done something else?" he reflected.

"We want to be a team that wins games while chasing, not just win batting first," he added.

The Royals now face a critical period of introspection as they look to bounce back and regain momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

(With ANI inputs)