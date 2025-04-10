MS Dhoni, albeit for a short duration, gave the fans a glimpse of his old self during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. With his team chasing 220, MS Dhoni came out to bat at No. 5, his highest spot in this IPL. He hit 27 off just 12 balls with the help of three sixes and one four. CSK, reeling with a string of losses, needed to win the match to put their campaign back on track. CSK lost the match ultimately by 18 runs. It meant that CSK lost their fourth match on the trot.

When MS Dhoni came on to bat, former CSK and MI star Ambati Rayudu's over-the-top comment met with an epic response from Navjot Singh Sidhuy

"When MS Dhoni comes in to bat, whatever may be the required run-rate, it looks achievable. But now, it seems like Punjab Kings have got a wondow of an opportunity, which they will make into a wondow. He is running down the stairs; the intent is clearly visible through the run,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said on his arrival during commentary.

Ambati Rayudu went over the top in his description of MS Dhoni's entry. "It seems MS Dhoni is coming out with a sword in his hand, not bat. The sword will be wielded tonight, and it will be Dhoni's sword that will be wielded.”

"Guru, you're saying like he is not coming to play cricket but to fight a war," Sidhu said.

"You can look at his walk. In the last game, he entered calmly, but tonight, even in the warm-up, he removed the black thing he usually wears on his knee. Tonight, we will see a fearless Dhoni,” he added.

Dhoni Cricket khelne aye hain Guru ? Yudh ladne nahin ? …. #IPL pic.twitter.com/MUmn6ivgyN — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 9, 2025

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Ambati Rayudu has become a constant talking point on social media. Just a day after his heated debate with former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, Rayudu clashed on Live TV with Navjot Singh Sidhu. The incident took place during the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. It all happened when Rayudu accused Sidhu of changing his team by calling him a 'girgit' (chameleon) but received a stern reply.

Siddhu owned both rayadu and dhoni pic.twitter.com/JLsf8iOOrZ — Tezas (@Tezas_14) April 8, 2025



In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sidhu responded to Rayudu's accusation of changing teams by saying: "Is sansar me girgit ki tarah koi hai to tumhare aradhyadev hai (if there's someone in this world who is like chameleon, it is your idol)".