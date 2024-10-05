Kamran Akmal, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter, and Gautam Gambhir, ex-India opener and current coach, were involved in several heated face-offs during their playing days. While an India vs Pakistan game in itself is a tense and emotional encounter, the duo too found it hard to control themselves during those encounters. Despite the players being confronted by each other so many times in the past, Kamran has said that there is no bad blood between them. In a recent interaction, the former Pakistan player revealed that he and Gautam are good friends.

"Even with Gautam Gambhir too. I mean me and Gautam are good friends too. I share a good relation with him. He's like my brother. In fact, I'd like to congratulate Gautam on winning his first Test as a coach, so happy for him," Kamran told CricBlog.

Kamran also heaped praises on legendary India captain MS Dhoni, saying that the players should learn from him.

"No doubt MS Dhoni is someone with a different mentality altogether, an absolute match-winner and he's super calm. The way he played was fantastic, and had a fantastic career. We used to talk a lot about wicket-keeping, we used to talk a lot about batting and yeah, it was often good to talk to Dhoni," he said.

"Even today when me or any player meets Dhoni internationally or during tours, they seek advice, ask him doubts and learn from him. They should take advice from him, after all he's a senior player. He's such a good performer, he's a legend, he's India's greatest captain. Thus, even I like talking to him. I talk to a lot of Indian players. I speak with Raina, I recently saw Robin Uthappa in England, Yuvi paji also of course, my favourite middle-order batter too so yeah, I keep talking to them and it feels nice," he added.