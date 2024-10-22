The Indian cricket team's performance at the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup has been great. With victories against Pakistan and UAE, the Tilak Varma-led team are in the semi-final. Stars like Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh and others have been performing well. In the match against Pakistan, a face-off between India's star batter Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem hogged limelight. Openers Abhishek and Prabhsimran took India off to a flying start against by scoring 68 runs in the powerplay. Pakistan then brought left-arm spinner Muqeem into the attack and he struck on the very first ball. While a celebration from Pakistan was quite obvious, Muqeem incited Abhishek by giving him a fiery send-off.

The celebration did not go down well former Pakistan cricket team player captain Basit Ali.

"The cricket was top-class, but one thing that really upset me was what happened after Sufiyan Muqeem and Abhishek Sharma. Bahut badi zyatti hui hai. If Basit Ali was sitting in the dugout or was the team manager, I would have told Sufiyan, "Beta Samaan uthaye aur wapas jaye (Son, pick up your things and go back).' You haven't even played proper cricket for Pakistan yet, and you're already using abusive language. What kind of behaviour is this?” Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

"Then you see Abbas Afridi, when his ball hit the batter, he went on to check on him. Aap gaaliyan de rahe hai, kya aapne hat-trick leliya (You're hurling abuses — did you take a hat-trick or something)? You're not at that level yet. The management needs to teach young players how to respect the opposition."

Basit Ali on extravagance aggression of young Pakistani bowler towards Abhishek Sharma : pic.twitter.com/fZkYsvhHn1 — Nikhil Bishnoi (@Nikhilgodara4) October 22, 2024

After opting to bat first, India A posted a solid total of 183 for 8 in 20 overs at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Tilak top-scored with 44 off 35, while Prabhsimran Singh (36 off 19) and Abhishek (35 off 22) also played crucial cameos.

India scored 68 runs in the first powerplay but the introduction of spinners brought Pakistan back in the game. Despite getting blows at regular intervals, India managed to post a solid total on the board. Sufiyan Muqeem was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 2 for 28.

In reply, Pakistan fought really well and even dominated the match at certain stages but India's remarkable comeback handed the Tilak Varma-led side a well-deserved victory. Anshul Kamboj was the top wicket-taker for India with figures of 3 for 33. Rasikh Dar Salam and Nishant Sindhu also picked two wickets each.