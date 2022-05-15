Former Pakistan pacer Yasir Arafat's son seems to be going his father's way, as he displayed his own fast bowling skills in a junior game for his club Bromley CC. Arafat took to Twitter to share a video of his son Ammaar getting opposition batters out off back-to-back deliveries but just missing out on a hat-trick. The youngster, who bowls left-arm pace, got under the opponent's bat with a well-executed yorker for his first wicket and then bamboozled the second batter with a better one off the next delivery.

Watch: Yasir Arafat's son bowls back-to-back yorkers in club match

Ammaar missed out on his hatrick ???? pic.twitter.com/8ZQrjPNr14 — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) May 13, 2022

"Ammaar missed out on his hatrick," Yasir Arafat captioned his tweet.

Yasir Arafat often shares pictures with Ammaar as well as the rest of his family.

In his post wishing his followers on the occasion of Eid earlier this month, he shared a picture in which Ammaar can be seen holding a bat.

Eid Mubarak from us to all celebrating #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/uLEXa1diHE — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) May 2, 2022

He had also shared a video earlier where he can be seen bowling along with Ammaar along with some others present at a rooftop facility.

Arafat played for Pakistan between 2000 and 2012. He played three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan.

He took nine wickets in the longest format, while scalping four in ODIs.

In T20Is, he managed to take 16 wickets.