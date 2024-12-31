As Team India stood on the cusp of a defeat in the 4th Test against Australia, an intriguing post came from the recently-retired Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran off-spinner who said goodbye to international cricket after the conclusion of the 3rd Test in Brisbane, was rooting for the Indian team to salvage a draw at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As the 5th day's play witnessed the end of the second session, Ashwin shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), imparting some 'leadership wisdom'. However, everything changed for India just when the third and final session began.

Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal were looking solid in the middle, with India not losing a single wicket in the second session. However, the start of the final session triggered an epic collapse for the team, starting with Pant's dismissal.

Before the third session began, however, Ashwin's post grabbed plenty of attention.

"Good leaders emerge when they show resolve for a scrap," Ashwin wrote on X. "This tweet isn't for people who own fan clubs," he further said in the second post.

Ashwin later gave clarification on his post, saying he was referring to Jaiswal in the post.

"Now a days, implied meaning can be taken out of context. I was referring to Jaiswals wonderful scrap today. Peace out folks," he said

Jaiswal was dismissed in a controversial manner in the second innings after the third umpire decided to overturn the on-field umpire's decision despite the Snicko meter not suggesting contact between the ball and the bat.

India went on to lose the match by 134 runs as Australia took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series, with just one game to go. The result also leaves India all but out of the World Test Championship final race.