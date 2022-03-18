India skipper Rohit Sharma has enjoyed a fine start to his captaincy career, after taking over the job from Virat Kohli. Under his leadership, India recently clean swept the West Indies (ODIs and T20Is) and Sri Lanka (T20Is and Tests) on home soil. While agreeing that Rohit has started his India captaincy reign on a high, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said that the 33-year-old batter is yet to lead the team against top teams like Australia, who later tour India this year to play four Tests. Hogg feels Rohit's biggest test will come against the big teams, as well as during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"India have got four Test matches against Australia. That's going to be tough for Rohit Sharma. I want to see him under pressure. Will he keep that same calm body language or will we see a little bit of temper? He has got a T20 series against South Africa at home, a tour of England, and the T20 World Cup in Australia. So, the pressure tournaments are coming for Rohit right now," Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

With India's international assignments are set to restart in June, Rohit will now be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians (MI) to a record five IPL titles, will hope to take his team to the playoffs this season, having failed to do so in the previous campaign.

MI will face Delhi Capitals in their first match of IPL 2022 on Sunday, March 27.