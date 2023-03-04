Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's absence has left Team India and their fans disappointed. The 29-year-old pacer has been out of action since September 2022 due to his back injury. According to the sources, Bumrah might be missing out on IPL 2023 as he may undergo a back surgery to fully recover from the problem. This has to led to concerns over his availability if India are to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. As the Rohit Sharma-led side is on the cusp of qualifying into marquee event, former India all-rounder Madan Lal stated that the team management should forget about Bumrah and go with Umesh Yadav.

"They will take Umesh [to WTC final]. There you need at least 3 pacers to only one spinner might play and the rest will be fast bowlers. Bumrah ko ab bhool jao. Usko chhor dijiye aap (Forget Bumrah. Leave him out of the equation). When Bumrah returns, we will see then. Use whatever you have. What is the guarantee? No wonder when he will return - maybe 1 to 1.5 years. He has not played in so long. It means his injury his very serious," Madan Lal said on Sports Tak.

"At max, an injury takes 3 months to heal and he hasn't played since September - even Hardik Pandya was able to return in 4 months post his back surgery - and Bumrah hasn't played since 6 months. So how can you expect that this will be the same Bumrah that we have seen so far. It will take him time. If you want to see the same Bumrah, you will have to give him time," added Madan Lal.

It has been a frustrating wait for Bumrah, who has attempted to make a comeback more than once since suffering a back injury in August which ruled him out of the Asia Cup. Initially, the injury did not seem serious as he was named in India's T20 World Cup squad in September and even played the last two T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25.

Three days later, Bumrah did not play the first T20I against South Africa and it was learnt that he was taken for scans, which revealed a stress-related injury in his back. He was rushed to NCA and the scans confirmed that the injury was serious. It ruled him out of the T20 World Cup, in which India achieved a semifinal finish.

Bumrah resumed his rehab in November and started to bowl in mid-December. His progress seemed to be positive as he was added in the white-ball series played in January more than a week after the original squad was picked up.

Bumrah had performed the match simulation exercises in the NCA, but discomfort resurfaced while taking up higher workloads during fitness drills in January. Scans revealed the development of a fresh niggle, which ruled him out of the Sri Lanka series and Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Talking about WTC, Australia have secured a place in the final after defeating India in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India now needs to clinch a win in the fourth Test in order to enter the WTC final.

(With PTI Inputs)



