 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Film on 1983 Cricket World Cup Set For April 2019 Release

Updated: 05 November 2017 19:13 IST

The film follows how, under the captaincy of then newbie Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies.

Film on 1983 Cricket World Cup Set For April 2019 Release
Kapil Dev holds up the 1983 World Cup won at Lords Cricket ground in 2008. © AFP

1983, a Bollywood film which will tell the story of India's incredible 1983 cricket World Cup victory, will release on April 5, 2019, its makers Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media and Kabir Khan Films, announced on Sunday. The Kabir Khan directorial will feature actor Ranveer Singh as star cricketer Kapil Dev. The film follows how, under the captaincy of then newbie Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Kabir Khan said in a statement: "As a young school boy, when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup, I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on.

"And it's great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalizing the script."

Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, said: "Winning the '83 cricket World Cup was a very proud moment for us as Indians and we at Reliance Entertainment aim to bring back those glorious moments for the current and future generations through this film."

According to Madhu Mantena of Phantom Films and Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media, "it's a story waiting to be told" and one that the "country needs to know".

Topics : India Ramlal Nikhanj Kapil Dev Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The film will showcase India's incredible 1983 cricket WC victory
  • Ranveer Singh will portray the character of Kapil Dev
  • The film is slated to release on April 5 next year
Related Articles
Kapil Dev Feels S Sreesanth Should Back His Claims Of BCCI Bias
Kapil Dev Feels S Sreesanth Should Back His Claims Of BCCI Bias
Jasprit Bumrah Is Fabulous, Changed Our Thought Process: Kapil Dev
Jasprit Bumrah Is Fabulous, Changed Our Thought Process: Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev Is The Reason Why India Now Finds Talent From All Corners: Sunil Gavaskar
Kapil Dev Is The Reason Why India Now Finds Talent From All Corners: Sunil Gavaskar
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.