Ranveer Singh To Play Kapil Dev In Movie On 1983 World Cup Win

Updated: 25 September 2017 15:03 IST

The movie is next in a series of films on Indian sportspersons.

Kapil Dev holds up the 1983 World Cup won at Lords Cricket ground in 2008. © AFP

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to play the character of former 1983 World Cup winning Indian captain Kapil Dev on the big screen. The film, which will chronicle India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win and how they defeated the West Indies in the final to lift their first-ever World Cup trophy, will be directed by Kabir Khan. The movie will reportedly be backed by Phantom Films, co-owned by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. Kabir Khan had previously confirmed that Ranveer was his first choice for the role.

"As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup. I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on," PTI quoted him as saying.

"And it's great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script," Kabir added.

This is not the first time that Bollywood has made films on Indian sportsperson. Movies have been made on Milkha Singh, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, 2011 World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

Saina Nehwal's biopic is next in the queue.

One of the stakeholders in Phantom Films, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, said the banner is elated to make the film with Ranveer and Kabir.

"'83 is the greatest Indian underdog sports story ever and we're delighted to be making it with Kabir and Ranveer," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

