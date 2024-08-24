Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden said that runs will be "at the premium" and will be the point of difference during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India at home this year. The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Test - a day match - at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. India has won its last two series in Australia, held in 2018-19 and 2020-21 and could make it a hat-trick of series wins in Australia.

Speaking to the media at the CEAT Cricket Awards, Hayden said as quoted by ICC, "You look at the line-ups, and it is hard to really tell who has got the edge."

"I sense that it is going to be runs that are going to be the point of difference. So the best need to stand up in this series; runs are going to be at a premium. And I also feel like the structure of the tournament being from the west to the east is a bit of the unique way that the Australian landscape of cricket is going to be played out. It is usually the other way around. It is going to be a great summer," he added.

Hayden believes the fact that the Aussies haven't defeated India in a Test series on home soil in almost 10 years would be playing heavily on the thoughts of the Australian side.

"Look, I was seeing a reel from Ravi Shastri today on Instagram, and he was saying the Aussies had not had the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their hands for almost a decade. Well, that is a fighting word straight away," Hayden said.

"We have not had it in our hands for two series in Australia, which is kind of the coveted grounds, not dissimilar to the (former skipper) Steve Waugh era here in 2001, where this was the hallowed turf, this was the place where Australia really wanted to come and win, and his great era did not do it."

"So there is always, and this is why I think it is such a special series, there is always this fantastic opportunity for the number one and the number two side on the World Test Championship table to go head-to-head, especially abroad, in each other's camps, and see who really has those kind of final rights to claim not only the possibility of playing the Test Championship but also who is the very best of the best, which you judge on how you tour, not so much how you play at home," concluded Hayden.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.