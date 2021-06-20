Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share his message on father's day, saying that being a dad is by far "the greatest joy and a blessing." Kohli also said he misses his dad on the occasion of father's day. "Happy father's day to all the father's all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together," Kohli tweeted.

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a message for her father and her husband, calling them the "two most exemplary men".

"The two most exemplary men . The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful of love and grace . The best father's a daughter can have," Anushka's Instagram post was captioned.

Kohli is currently in Southampton, leading Team India in the ongoing World Test Championship final against New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl.

After the first day of the summit clash was washed out due to rain, India were put in to bat by Kane Williamson on Day 2.

Indian openers gave the team a solid start by putting on a 62-run stand for the first wicket.

New Zealand bowlers fought back late in the first session but Kohli stood his ground and was unbeaten on 44 before bad light stopped play.

At Stumps on Day 2, India were 146 for three with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane out in the middle.