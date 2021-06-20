With the whole world celebrating Father's Day on Sunday, many Indian cricketers took to social media to extend their greetings. Led by Sachin Tendulkar, the likes of VVS Laxman and Hardik Pandya also paid tribute to their respective fathers. Taking to Twitter, Sachin posted an emotional video and reminisced about his late father, sharing a memory of a "special place" in his house. He captioned the video as, "We have some things that act as time machines for us. A song, a smell, a sound, a flavour."

"For me, it's something from my Father's childhood that always takes me on a trip down memory lane. On #FathersDay I want to share that special place with you all. Miss you always, Baba", he further added.

Here is the video:

Test cricket legend VVS Laxman shared an adorable photograph with his father, and wrote, "A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there. A father is a guiding light whose love shows us the way. #HappyFathersDay".

A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there. A father is a guiding light whose love shows us the way. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/6BRkMucOq1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 20, 2021

Hardik, who recently lost his father, shared a couple of photos with his father and family. He also wrote, "Papa, there's so much about fatherhood that I've learned from you. The love & guidance that you've shown us has helped us become who we are today. I promise to take everything that you've taught me on my journey of fatherhood with Agastya. We love you, we miss you".

Papa, there's so much about fatherhood that I've learned from you. The love & guidance that you've shown us has helped us become who we are today. I promise to take everything that you've taught me on my journey of fatherhood with Agastya. We love you, we miss you #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/nJ24PLx1cW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 20, 2021

Even Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Mandeep Singh shared a photo with his father, and wrote a poem in Punjabi.

Virender Sehwag too shared a Father's Day post on Twitter, and wrote, "Love the cool acronyms from Hon. VP Naidu ji. Trying few: Bahut Affectionate Adorable Papa - BAAP. Dedicated and Devoted - DAD Faithful And Trustworthy Honouring Every Responsibility - FATHER".

Faithful And Trustworthy Honouring Every Responsibility - FATHER#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/xNGb0b72F3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 20, 2021

Even Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina passed on their wishes. Here is what they said:

Happy #FathersDay Papa Thank you for teaching me the right values at a young age which I will always carry with me. pic.twitter.com/RaVeZPJQvC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 20, 2021

Wishing a very #HappyFathersDay to my father. Your resilience, selfless love & lessons of life is what makes me who I'm today. You are my powerhouse of strength who silently & constantly keeps pushing me forward in life. Wishing you lots of love, health & happiness always. pic.twitter.com/wKHePb96Ou — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 20, 2021

Father's Day is celebrated around the world to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds.