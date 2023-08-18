Star India batter Virat Kohli is considered one of the most loved sportspersons in the world. Known for his blistering knocks, the former India skipper is slowly inching closer to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's historic record of hundred international centuries. Kohli, who has not featured in any T20I game, since T20 World Cup 2022, is currently having some time off to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup. Apart from his batting heroics, Kohli is also admired by the fans for his generous nature, and a very good example of his generosity was seen recently.

A video went viral on social media, where a fan asked the 34-year-old batter for a picture. Kohli quickly acknowledged his fan's wish and prompted him to come out of the crowd and got a picture clicked with him.

When a fan asked for a photo, Virat himself called him#viratkohli pic.twitter.com/U36tU92RzX — (@Imlakshay_18) August 17, 2023

This adorable gesture by Kohli won many hearts on social media as the fans were left utterly impressed by his humble nature.

Talking about Kohli, the right-handed batter recently expressed his thoughts regarding the clashes between India and Pakistan. Notably, he has performed well in matches against Pakistan.

"I wouldn't run away from the fact that the atmosphere on the outside is very, very different from other games. It's what created on the outside that you can't really ignore. As a player when you step on to the field it's any other game for you. The environment on the outside can pull you in. That's for you to enjoy and get excited about. Then it's usual business," Virat Kohli said on Star Sports.

Currently, Team India is gearing for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, which will kick-start from Friday in Dublin. The Men in Blue will be led by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will be returning to action after recovering from his back injury.

Following this, Team India will feature in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting from August 30. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be opening their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.