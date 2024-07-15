Veteran Indian cricket team spinner Amit Mishra has spoken about a stark difference in the nature between Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The leg-spinner pointed out that Kohli does not have many friends within the Indian team for a reason, and stated that "fame and power" has changed him. Mishra drew a comparison between Kohli and Rohit, claiming that the current India captain remains the same person, and someone who Mishra can talk and joke with in the same manner despite Rohit's fame and stature.

Speaking on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra's show 'Unplugged', Amit Mishra revealed that a difference in nature between Kohli and Rohit is the reason why the former has fewer friends in the team.

"Not everyone to be very honest. As a cricketer, I respect him a lot, but I don't share the same equation with him as I used to," said Mishra. "Why does Virat have less friends? His and Rohit's natures are different," he added.

"I haven't been part of the Indian team in years. Still when I meet Rohit during the IPL or any other event, he is always joking with me. I don't need to think what he will think," Mishra continued.

When the host asked Mishra whether Kohli had changed, Mishra responded in the affirmative.

"I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, some people think that others are reaching out to them only for a purpose," Mishra said.

The host brought in an old quote by Yuvraj Singh, where the famous all-rounder mentioned that he used to be great friends with 'Cheeku' (Virat Kohli's nickname), but not the star Kohli.

"I have known Cheeku since the time he was 14, when he used to eat samosas, when he needed pizza every night. But there is a huge difference in the Cheeku I knew and Virat Kohli, the captain," said Mishra.

Mishra played 22 Tests and 36 ODIs for India, with his last appearance coming in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Rohit were both part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning side this year. The duo announced their retirement from T20Is after winning the final.