Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh did a major favour to Pakistan after winning their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match against Zimbabwe at the Gabba, Brisbane. Before the match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, Pakistan had 0 points, Zimbabwe had 3 and Bangladesh had 2. After facing defeats against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan are facing an uphill battle to make it to the semi-finals. The Babar Azam-led side are required to win all their remaining matches, and they also need a few other results to go their way.

As things stand right now, India are at the top of Group 2 with 4 points from 2 matches. Bangladesh have now climbed to the second spot with as many points. South Africa and Zimbabwe are at the third and fourth position respectively with 3 points each.

Pakistan would hope to win their ongoing match against Netherlands and that will take them to the fifth position in the Group 2 with 2 points. Their remaining two matches are against South Africa and Bangladesh, and Babar & Co. would hope to win those to take their tally to six points.

If any two of India, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe or South Africa win two of their remaining matches, then they will finish with more than six points. However, Pakistan would hope that both South Africa and Zimbabwe end up losing against India.

Pakistan's net run-rate is not that great either so they would hope to win by a big margin in at least one of their remaining matches.

Remaining Group 2 Fixtures:

Sunday 30 October: India v South Africa, Perth Stadium

Wednesday 02 November: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Wednesday 02 November: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Thursday 03 November: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney

Sunday 06 November: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval

Sunday 06 November: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne