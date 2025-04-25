Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has hinted he is close to getting clearence to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. Amir, who retired from international cricket last year, made his last appearance for Pakistan against Ireland during the T20 World Cup last year. Pakistan players have not played in the IPL since the inaugural season due to the political tensions between the two countries. However, there was an exception in the form of Azhar Mahmood, who played three seasons in IPL after becoming a British citizen in 2011.

Amir has now revealed he would love to play in the IPL, given he gets an opportunity.

"Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I'll definitely play in the IPL. I'm saying this openly. But if I don't get a chance, then I will play in the PSL. By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL," Amir told Samaa TV.

On being asked to pick between the PSL and IPL, if there is possible clash in the scheduling, Amir gave a no-nonsense.

"I don't think IPL and PSL will clash next year. Because this year, the ICC Champions Trophy was everything. If I get picked in PSL first, then I can't pull out, as I will be banned from the tournament. If I get picked in IPL first, then I can't pull out from that league as well. Now, it depends on which league I get picked in first. If the IPL auction happens first and I get picked, then I can't pull off and will not play in the PSL. And if the PSL draft takes place first, and I get picked, then I can't pull out from the tournament," he added.

Unlike Mahmood, Amir's case is a bit complicated. Even if he registers for the IPL, it is likely that he won't be picked, especially after the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla reinforced that India will not play any bilateral cricket against Pakistan in the aftermath of the terrorist attack.