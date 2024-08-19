Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first Test match in the two-game series on Wednesday. Following the disappointing show at the T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan cricket team has come under a lot of criticism and the series against Bangladesh will be very important in their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign. However, the decision to drop spinner Abrar Ahmed and batter Kamran Ghulam has once again sparked a controversy. Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed took a huge dig at Waqar Younis, who was appointed as the advisor to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, and the Pakistan cricket team selection committee to exclude the two players from the squad for the first Test match.

Dekha ap logon ney ye waqar younis or selection commeette ki waja say Abrar Ahmed or kamran ghulam ko test matches say farigh kardiya against bangladesh rahi sahi jo pakistan ki cricket ha ye waqar younis barbad karey ga — Tanveer Says (@ImTanveerA) August 17, 2024

Tanvir took to social media to be critical of the selection decision.

"Have you all seen? Waqar Younis and the selection committee have removed Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam from the Test matches against Bangladesh. Waqar Younis will ruin whatever that is left of Pakistan's cricket," Tanvir posted on X (formerly Twitter), as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Sharam ani chahiye is selection third class commeette ko jis ney Abrar ko or kamaram ghulam ko team say drop kiya ha kahan ha ye waqar younis jo bara legend bana phirta ha kaise ye dono drop howey hain — Tanveer Says (@ImTanveerA) August 17, 2024

"This third-class selection committee should be ashamed that has dropped Abrar and Kamran Ghulam from the team. Where is this Waqar Younis who keeps portraying himself as a big legend? How have these two been dropped?" he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's pace attack has taken a major hit just before their two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. Fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the squad due to ongoing fitness issues, further impacting Pakistan's lineup for the crucial series.

Jamal, who suffered a back injury while playing County cricket in England earlier this year, was initially included in Pakistan's squad for the ICC World Test Championship series, pending a fitness clearance.

Pakistan Test Squad Against Bangladesh

Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (VC), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)