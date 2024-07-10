With Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Team India's head coach sealed, the hunt has begun to find the team's bowling coach, fielding coach, and batting coach or assistant coach. Gambhir, a new-age coach who proved himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach, has reportedly shared his preferences with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as far as the coaching staff is concerned. A report has now claimed that KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who played for Mumbai Indians in the past, is set to join Gambhir as an assistant coach.

Nayar's name emerged at the top of the pile as soon as Team India's hunt for Gambhir's coaching staff began. Having worked with Nayar at KKR, Gambhir knows what he brings to the table, and hence, was keen to add him to the coaches' roster.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Nayar is all set to join Team Gambhir, but the BCCI isn't keen on the two names the former India opener has given for bowling coaches. Gambhir, a twin World Cup winner with the Indian team, had reportedly given the names of L Balaji and R Vinay Kumar for bowling coach's role but the board is said to be not keen on either of the two.

Instead, the BCCI wants a high-profile name that can mentor youngsters like Mayank Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, etc.

As far as the fielding coach's role is concerned, the BCCI is reportedly looking to extend T Dilip's stay. Dilip was part of Rahul Dravid's coaching staff but his contract ended after the T20 World Cup 2024, just like Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey.

"The Board also congratulates Mr Paras Mhambrey (Bowling Coach), Mr T. Dilip (Fielding Coach) and Mr Vikram Rathour (Batting Coach) on a highly successful tenure. The BCCI values their contribution and wishes them the best going forward," the BCCI release had said.

But, it seems like the board is looking to stick with Dilip under Gambhir.