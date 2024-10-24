Former Indian cricket team batter Manoj Tiwary opened up about how he was controversially dropped from the national side during the 'peak of his career'. Tiwary scored a century in an ODI encounter against West Indies in 2011 but was dropped for the very next game. He eventually did make his comeback but it was almost eight months after that match. In a recent interview, Tiwary expressed his disappointment at how the things took place at that time and took an indirect dig at then skipper MS Dhoni by saying that he will take about everything in the future. He further said that if a player is dropped at the peak of his career, his confidence is completely 'crushed'.

"See, it happened a long time ago. It's a matter of the past, but yes, dukh to hota hi hai (It was sad). I would lie if I said it wasn't saddening. What can we do? It's life; but it needs to move forward. If I am to write my autobiography or I do a podcast of my own, I will reveal it all. But it wasn't easy. When a player is at his peak, when his confidence is crushed, it causes a change in mindset," he told Cricket Addictor.

Manoj Tiwary heaped praise on pacer Akash Deep for his impressive bowling skills and opined that when the right-arm pacer will perform in overseas conditions, he will be standing alongside some of the great bowlers.

After an impressive Test debut against England earlier this year, Akash retained his spot in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, where he wreaked havoc with his pace and claimed two wickets in the same over on the second day.

"When Akash Deep came into the senior team from U23, it was clear that he had talent. He has worked very hard to turn that talent into performance and made all the sacrifices needed to achieve something significant. He's a hardworking and mentally stable player.

"So far, he's performed exceptionally well in Indian conditions. Imagine, when he plays in overseas conditions like Australia, England or South Africa, his performance will make him stand among some of the great bowlers," Tiwary told IANS.

(With IANS inputs)