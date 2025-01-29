Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 1
SL vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series in Galle.
SL vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series in Galle. Josh Inglis is making his debut for Australia, who have recalled spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy into the playing XI. Beau Webster, who impressed on his debut against India in Sydney earlier this month, also makes the cut with regular skipper Pat Cummins not part of the squad. (Live Scorecard)
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt.), Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Mathew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt.), Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
SL vs AUS, 1st Test Live Score Updates
No run.
50 FOR TRAVIS HEAD! In just 35 balls. And from what we know, the Warne-Muralidaran Trophy is a red-ball format.
The arm ball, on middle, following the batter down the leg side, Travis Head moves to the leg side and punches it through the off side but finds cover.
A quicker ball, short and down the leg side, Usman goes back in a trice and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
A bit of a round-arm action, around middle, Khawaja defends it back to Peiris again.
Full, around leg, Usman Khawaja defends it back to the bowler.
Quicker, around middle, Travis jumps down and defends.
FOUR! MURDERED! Tossed up, outside off, Head jumps down the track, takes the spinner on and hammers it to the left of mid off! Simon Katich on air observes that Head got too close to the ball and hence did not hit it as cleanly as he should have. Had he hit it cleanly, the elevation would have been bigger. Moves to 49.
Flighted again, on leg stump, Khawaja stays back and works it through fine leg for one.
Around off, watchfully defended.
The arm ball, around off, Travis Head rocks back and punches it through the covers for a run.
Slower through the air, around middle and leg, Usman Khawaja stays back and works it through square leg for a single.
FOUR! Connects, and connects well! Tossed-up delivery on the stumps, Head shimmies down the track and lofts it straight over mid on for a boundary. Head on the charge here!
Just short and wide of the short square leg fielder! Flighted on middle, Khawaja goes for a defensive push, but gets an inside edge that flies past the diving short leg fielder for a run.
On a length on the stumps, Khawaja hangs back and blocks it.
Full and drifting on leg, Khawaja flicks it past mid-wicket for a couple.
SIX! Good shot! Into the slot, on middle, Usman Khawaja steps down and tonks it over mid off for a six. Sails over as clean as a whistle.
Flighted delivery on leg, Khawaja defends it to mid-wicket.
Not a bad start to this Test series in Galle, for Australia. They have got a 50-run opening stand in Sri Lanka after 8 years. Of course, that is stretching it a bit too much because they have played only two series in that span. So let's put it this way - the last time they were here, in Sri Lanka, for a Test series, in 4 innings, their highest opening stand was 49 - with Usman Khawaja and David Warner opening on all occasions.
Nice and full, on the middle and leg, eased away to mid-wicket.