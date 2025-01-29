SL vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 1: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series in Galle. Josh Inglis is making his debut for Australia, who have recalled spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy into the playing XI. Beau Webster, who impressed on his debut against India in Sydney earlier this month, also makes the cut with regular skipper Pat Cummins not part of the squad. (Live Scorecard)

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt.), Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Mathew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt.), Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando