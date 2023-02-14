India pacer Mohammed Shami has truly established himself as one of the finest of his generation. While Shami is an asset to the Indian team at present, his journey to make it this far hasn't been the easiest. While on a professional level, Shami was always seen as an incredibly talented seamer, he had plenty of issues to deal with on a personal level. After Shami's relations with estranged wife Hasin Jahan broke down, a number of serious allegations were made against him. His wife even accused the pacer of doing 'match-fixing', prompting an investigation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit.

In the latest episode of 'Rise of New India' on Cricbuzz, former India pacer Ishant Sharma opened up on the match-fixing allegations that were made on Shami.

"I had a word with him and he did share of lot on the topic. Whatever had happened, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had approached us all, and they had asked us whether Shami could do a match-fixing or not. Just like policemen lodge a complaint...I was asked everything and all was written down. I had told them, 'I don't know his personal things but I'm 200 percent sure he can't do that because I know him that well." When he heard I said those words, he realised that what I think of him and our bond became stronger," Ishant said in the video.

The hardships Shami faced in his personal life could've seen him go a completely different path in his professional career but the pacer rebuilt himself and worked harder to become the superstar he is today.

As the BCCI investigation concluded, Shami was given a clean-chit by the board.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Who Are Capri Global Hoping To Pick From WPL Auction?