Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings head into the 2023 edition of the T20 league, having bolstered their squad with some of the finest players in the world. Ben Stokes, unarguably one of the finest all-rounders in the game, was bought by the franchise in the auction for a whopping fee of Rs 16.25 crore. Former CSK star Matthew Hayden sees the England all-rounder as the X-factor for the MS Dhoni-led team, going into the new season.

In a chat with Star Sports, Hayden said that Stokes has not realised his potential in the IPL so far. This year, however, things could change as Stokes could be the 'X factor' the Chennai team needs.

"Stokes will be the X factor for CSK who has never realised his potential in the IPL and he is one of those players and we him play all over the world. Now, under a CSK regime where it's all about cricket I think that he's got a big chance to be the X factor this season," he said.

When it came to picking the 'trump card' for the team, Hayden went with another all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja.

"For me the player to watch out for is always Jadeja. He is a quality all-rounder. CSK have got some world-class all-rounders, including who they've signed now - Ben Stokes. But with Jaddu at the best of his best, he can really drive a great outcome for CSK, this season," the former CSK opening batter explained.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Chennai Super Kings start their season in the tournament opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31.