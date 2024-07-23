Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss David Miller in the T20 World Cup 2024 - a moment that contributed massively in the Rohit Sharma-led side clinching the title. Miller slammed the ball straight down the ground and although SKY pulled off a brilliant effort, there was a lot of controversy over whether his feet touched the boundary line during the whole incident. Indian cricket team spinner Axar Patel opened up about the entire incident during the high-profile match and even revealed the conversation between his teammates after SKY's brilliant catch during the encounter.

"I was at the mid-wicket and when Miller hit the ball, I thought okay this has gone for six but when Surya completed the catch, everyone asked him ‘Did you touch the rope?' Even Surya bhai was not sure. ‘First he said Yes I am confident and within a few seconds he said I am not sure. Thoda doubtful lag raha (I am not too sure).' When we saw the replay, 99 per cent we thought that we had won the World Cup. It was a high-pressure catch and the way he maintained his balance was amazing," Axar told Indian Express.

Apart from the Suryakumar Yadav catch, another effort that played a big role in India's success was Axar's stunner at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Mitchell Marsh during the match against Australia.

It proved to be the turning point in the encounter but Axar said that he will rank SKY's catch higher.

"That catch gave us the World Cup and I am happy with being the second-best," he said. "I was confident of taking it with both my hands. But it was flying and in the last second I had to time my jump, stretch my one hand and it stuck. But if I have to pick, any day I would keep Surya bhai's catch ahead of mine."