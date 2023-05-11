India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli is one of the most influential names in world cricket at the moment. Having made his made international debut in 2008, Kohli has cemented his place as one of the finest batters to have played the game. The 34-year-old made his Team India debut on August 18, 2008, in an ODI against Sri Lanka. While he made his T20I debut on June 12, 2010, his first Test appearance came a year later.

While Kohli's dedication towards fitness has been a key factor behind his longevity, the former India and RCB captain has often credited his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, for helping him achieve his goals.

On Thursday, Kohli re-iterated the same through an Instagram post.

"For some, sport will always come second so I feel it's very important to celebrate those who believed in you from day one. I am forever grateful to Rajkumar sir who has not just been a coach to me, but also a mentor who has supported me throughout my journey. I was just a boy who dared to dream but it was your belief that helped me don the Indian jersey 15 years ago. For every bit of advice, every batting lesson, every smack on my head, every pat on my back and for carrying my dream as your own, I want to thank you," Kohli captioned the post.

Recently, Kohli had greeted Rajkumar by touching his feet ahead of RCB's game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

So far, he has smacked 420 runs in 11 matches, at an average of 42.00 and 133.75 strike rate.

