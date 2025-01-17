The BCCI has implemented a 10-point diktat on the Indian team, putting restrictions on the amount of time players can spend with their family members while on a tour, with a maximum of 14 days set to be allowed in a 45-day tour. It is a move that has stirred debate among cricketers, experts and fans alike, but some have come out in defence of such a manoeuvre. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is among those who believes that such a decision would be beneficial in enhancing team bonding.

BCCI's decision to restrict the amount of time players can spend with their family comes after two disastrous Test series losses - 0-3 at home against New Zealand, and 3-1 away in Australia.

Kaneria is in favour of the move, bringing up examples from how the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh would bond.

"When it comes to team bonding, I remember the India tour of Pakistan in 2005. We were playing in Multan and we were staying at Serena Hote. In the evening, we saw that every Indian player - Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh - all these players used to go to Sachin Tendulkar's room. They used to talk, and make strategies. There was a lot of bonding. I think the bonding was missing," Kaneria said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Eventually you will go back to your home. It's okay that you bring them for one or two weeks and then spend time with your teammates. It increases your understanding, you bond with each other, and you know each other's nature," Kaneria explained.

In a meeting between the BCCI administrators, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma, Gambhir has reportedly complained about the indiscipline within the team, and the lack of team bonding.

This was backed up by the fact that following India's win at Perth, the team celebrated in groups, and not together. Only one team dinner reportedly took place throughout the tour.