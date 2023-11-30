Australian cricket team batter David Warner reacted to a viral post by comedian Kapil Sharma on social media regarding the concerns of the passengers after an IndiGo flight was delayed. Sharma took to social media to express his frustration with the airline after the flight was delayed significantly with the excuse being that the pilot was stuck in traffic. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Sharma expressed his concern regarding the airline's reliability. Responding to the post, Warner said that he has some friends who were also stuck in a similar situation. "This is a very sad situation and I had friends stuck in a similar manner," Warner wrote on his official social media handle.

This is a very sad situation and I had friends stuck in a similar manner. https://t.co/nBp0ZjIUir — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 30, 2023

Earlier, Sharma wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Dear IndiGo, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minutes, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic. What? Really ? We were supposed to take off by 8 pm and it's 9:20. Still, there is no pilot in the cockpit. Do you think these 180 passengers will fly in Indigo again? Never #indigo 6E 5149 #shameless."

People r suffering bcoz of you @IndiGo6E lying lying n lying, there r some old passengers on wheel chairs, not in a very good health condition. Shame on you #indigo pic.twitter.com/87OZGcUlPU — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

Sharma later shared a video of passengers deboarding the plane, revealing that they were informed about a change of aircraft, necessitating a return to the terminal for security checks.

"Now they are deboarding all the passengers and saying we will send you on another aircraft, but again, we have to go back to the terminal for a security check," he wrote.

He additionally posted another video where numerous passengers were seen inquiring about the flight delay, expressing their desire to witness some remedial action. However, all of them appeared visibly upset and frustrated over the prolonged delay.