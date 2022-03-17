The second Test between Australia and Pakistan ended in an enthralling draw on Wednesday but the spotlight was well and truly on Babar Azam as he registered the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test. Azam's 196-run knock helped Pakistan walk away with a draw in the second Test, and as a result, keep the series level at 0-0.

Azam went on to play a 196-run knock off 425 balls with the help of 21 fours and one six. The right-handed batter was finally dismissed by Nathan Lyon in the 160th over of the innings. Once the batter was dismissed, the entire Australian team congratulated him and shook his hands. Once Babar was heading back to the pavilion, the Australians stood behind and applauded in unison.

On Day 5 of the second Test, Babar surpassed Younis Khan to register the highest score by a Pakistan player in fourth innings of a Test.

Babar also became the first Pakistan player to play more than 400 deliveries in the fourth and final innings of a Test.

Along with Babar, Shafique also played a knock of 96 while Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 104. The final session on Day 5 saw plenty happening and once Babar was removed, Australia got a sniff and Nathan Lyon was able to make the ball talk. Faheem Ashraf and Sajid Khan departed cheaply, but somehow, Rizwan managed to take Pakistan to safety.

Pakistan found themselves 21/2 while chasing 506 in the second Test, but Babar along with Abdullah Shafique stitched together a partnership of 228 runs for the third wicket, and the momentum was swayed away from Australia.

The third and final Test will begin in Lahore on March 21.