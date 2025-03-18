What happens when the 'captain cool' MS Dhoni turns into an 'Animal'? An advert featuring film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given us a glimpse, while also setting social media on fire. Dhoni, who is preparing for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, surprised fans in an advert ahead of the start of the new season. In the advert, Dhoni could be seen wearing long hair, just like Bollywood actor Ranbeer Kapoor did in the movie 'Animal'.

In the advert, Dhoni even asked Vanga if it was too much (gesturing at his long hair). An epic conversation then unfolded. Here's the advertisement that has broken the internet:

MS DHONI BANGER DROPS.



- What a wonderful Ad by EMotorad with MSD and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. pic.twitter.com/0AN6efQWnk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2025

MS Dhoni Gears Up For IPL 2025

Former Chennai Super Kings and India spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed that MS Dhoni has been batting for 2-3 hours every single day to prepare himself for the new campaign. Dhoni has also worked hard on his fitness to be in the best shape for the T20 league starting March 22.

"I just met him recently at one of our friend's daughter's weddings. He looked very fit, solid. I asked him, 'What you are doing at this age, isn't it tough?' He said, 'Yes, it's difficult, but this is the only thing I like doing. I find joy in it. I want to do it, go out and play.' As long as the hunger is there, you will be able to do it. It's hard without playing any cricket (throughout the year). He is showing how it's done. He must be doing something better than the others. He is not just surviving, he is dominating all the bowlers," Harbhajan told ESPNcricinfo.

"The practice that he is doing for one-two months The more balls you play, you get that timing, flow, and sixes going. He bats 2-3 hours every day in Chennai. He is the first one to come to the ground and the last one to leave, even at this age. That's the difference," he added.