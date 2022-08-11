The ongoing edition of The Hundred reached a new milestone, after young English batter Will Smeed, representing Birmingham Phoenix, smashed the first century of the hundred-ball competition. The 20-year-old achieved the feat during the clash against Southern Brave on Wednesday at Edgbaston. Smeed thrashed the Brave bowlers to every corner of the ground and brought up the maiden ton of The Hundred tournament in just 49 deliveries. His knock helped Birmingham Phoenix to post a total of 176 and then later on, Southern Brave were bowled out for 123.

After creating history at the Edgbaston ground, Smeed expressed his thoughts regarding his knock and called it a 'great performance'.

"Yeah obviously was a great feeling. Edgbaston is always known for its crowd. It is a learning lesson that you don't need to hit every ball out of the park. T20s are a strange format. I think this was a great performance. Hopefully, we can get on a roll from here," said Smeed in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Promoted

Coming to the match, put to bat first, Birmingham Phoenix did not shy away from making the most out of the given opportunity. Thanks to the brilliant knock by Smeed, Birmingham posted a total of 176/4 in their innings. Marcus Stoinis, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, and James Fuller scalped one wicket each for Southern Brave.

Later, Birmingham Phoenix did not give a single chance to Southern Brave as they keep on dismissing their batters at regular intervals. The team got bundled out at 123 and hence the Phoenix claimed a victory by 53 runs. Kane Richardson was the pick among the bowlers as he scalped three wickets.