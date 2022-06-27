In what could be the end of one of the most glorious chapters in England's white-ball cricket history, captain Eoin Morgan, according to reports in the English media, is set to announce his retirement from international cricket. The official announcement could be made on Tuesday, according to a BBC report. Morgan is the man who is credited with bringing about a turnaround in England's approach to limited overs cricket. He led the Three Lions to their maiden 50-over World Cup win in 2019.

The Morgan revolution started immediately after England were dumped out of the 2015 ICC World Cup by Bangladesh in Australia in the group stages.

Morgan created an army of talented young players who took attacking cricket in ODIs and T20Is to a new level. The first glimpse of this new England side came in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup in India as Morgan's men reached the final, only to be deflated in the last over of the summit clash by West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite.

Morgan, who started his international cricket career with Ireland, has played 225 ODIs and 115 T20Is for England, which is a record for the Three Lions

He has till date scored 7701 runs in 248 ODIs at an average of 39.29 with 14 centuries and 47 fifties.

He has also scored 2458 runs in 115 T20Is.

Promoted

Morgan's Test numbers are a little underwhelming as he was sidelined after scoring 700 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 30.43.

Morgan has been battling poor form and fitness concerns and recently pulled out of the final ODI against Netherlands due to injury.