ENG vs WI Live Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Joe Root and Harry Brook will look increase England's lead on Day 2 of the 1st Test against West Indies at Lord's. By stumps on Day 1, England rode on half-centuries by opener Zak Crawley (76) and Ollie Pope (57) to reach 189/3 in 40 overs to take a 68-run lead, putting them on course for taking a stranglehold on the match. Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 121 with Gus Atkinson bagging a seven-wicket haul. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2024, Jul 10, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
ENG
220/3 (46.2)
WI
121
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.75
Batsman
Joe Root
29 (60)
Harry Brook
41* (46)
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph
72/0 (11.2)
Jayden Seales
47/2 (12)
Topics mentioned in this article
No run.
Better, on a good length, around off, angling in, Joe taps it towards gully.
FOUR! LOVELY! A classic cover drive by one of England's finest. Overpitched wide outside off, Joe Root leans and drives it beautifully through the covers. Getting to that stage when you get the feeling that the bowling side needs to be more disciplined. Get a 7-2 off side field and stop bowling overpitched deliveries.
Fuller and straighter, pushed back by Root.
FOUR! Military-medium short ball, around off, Joe Root swivels and pulls this to the left of fine leg. He starts to run, but then gives it up.
Has the yorker gone out of fashion? One would feel so, in Test cricket. A batter usually expects good length, full length or balls from a short length. But the yorker is presumably expected more in white-ball cricket. It can serve as a terrific purpose. The last time India toured England, Jasprit Bumrah had got rid of Ollie Pope wiith a terrific yorker. Completely took him by surprise.
On a good-length, outside off. Brook throws his blade at it, but fails to connect this time. A decent start for Alzarri Joseph here on Day 2, but that boundary surely spoils the over for him.
FOUR! Wonderful stroke.You give him width and he will surely punish you. He moves into the 40s with this boundary. Short ball, wide outside off. Brook hangs back, and crunches it through the gap at cover-point for four runs.
Alzarri Joseph serves a short delivery, in the channel this time. Brook stays on his back foot and dabs it towards backward point.
Joseph once again goes full, aiming for the pads. Brook stays back, closes the face and works it in front of mid on for no run.
Much straighter this time, on a length, around middle and off. Brook comes on his front foot to defend it out watchfully.
Alzarri Joseph now comes into the attack and starts with a fuller one, into the pads. Root flicks it into mid-wicket for a single.
Short-ball ploy? Might be too early in the day, but given that the ball has barely swung this morning when pitched on the fuller length, you might bowl the short ball now rather than before it becomes too late. Last year, in the Ashes Test here, when Nathan Lyon hobbled off the field, Australia decided to employ the short-ball stuff which worked a great deal. England batters won't back away against playing the pull or hook shots and that might result in opportunities. As many as 10 wickets fell to the short ball in last year's Lord's Test in the Ashes. One Joseph replaces another. Here's Alzarri Joseph. Forgettable day yesterday. 10-1-67-0.
Jayden Seales ends the over with an inswinging delivery to the right-hander. Brook gets on his front foot and blocks it out towards mid on. Another good over for England. 8 runs comes off it.
Problem with the ball? Yes, say the West Indies. No, says the umpire. And for a reason too. The ball is passed through the 8-shaped guage and it passes the test.
Harry Brook comes down the pitch this time to this length ball, gets inside the line and clips it through the gap at mid-wicket for two more.
Pitched up this time, on the fourth stump line. Harry Brook drives it gently to extra covers.
50-STAND UP! Shortish this time, outside off. Brook cuts it late to the left of deep backward point. The batters come back for the second run easily.
Good length, on top of off. Brook stays behind the crease to defend it out. Keeping it balanced out there for now, Brook.
FOUR! A gorgeous cover drive this time by Brook. Jayden Seales serves a half volley, outside off. Brook stays still and creams it through the gap at covers for a fine boundary. First boundary on Day 2 for England. 200 comes up for England with the same.