ENG vs WI Live Score 1st Test Day 2 Updates: Joe Root and Harry Brook will look increase England's lead on Day 2 of the 1st Test against West Indies at Lord's. By stumps on Day 1, England rode on half-centuries by opener Zak Crawley (76) and Ollie Pope (57) to reach 189/3 in 40 overs to take a 68-run lead, putting them on course for taking a stranglehold on the match. Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 121 with Gus Atkinson bagging a seven-wicket haul. (Live Scorecard)