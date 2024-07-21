Story ProgressBack to home
England vs West Indies LIVE 2nd Test Day 4: England In Driving Seat In Second Innings
England vs West Indies LIVE 2nd Test Day 4: West Indies desperate for quick wickets in Day 4.
ENG vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE© AFP
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: Despite taking the lead after the first innings, West Indies find themselves on the back foot, as England ended Day 3 at 248/3. England head into Day 4 leading by 207 runs, and any total from here would be a daunting challenge for West Indies to chase down on the final day. Ben Duckett provided another good start, adding 76, whilst Ollie Pope made 51 and Harry Brook stayed unbeaten overnight on 71. England lead 1-0 in the three-match Test series at home. (Scorecard)
2nd Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2024, Jul 18, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
ENG
416&265/3 (55.0)
WI
457
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.82
Batsman
Joe Root
42 (71)
Harry Brook
83* (98)
Bowler
Jayden Seales
70/0 (14)
Shamar Joseph
45/0 (12)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Zimbabwe, 2024 Updates, check out cricket news and Euro Cup 2024 at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs WI Live, 2nd Test Day 4
No run.
Seales aims the top of the off stump from over the wicket, Harry Brook plays it right under his eyes and guides it towards gully.
Pitched right up there by Shamar Joseph, on middle and leg, Harry Brook helps it away off his pads down to fine leg for a single.
Shamar charges in from over the wicket with a short mid-wicket in place and serves it on a length, angling in, on middle, Harry Brook is through his shot early and ends up knocking it on the bounce to fielder stationed at mid-wicket.
Honing in at the stumps, on a hard length, Harry Brook gets right behind the line of the ball and defends it out on the leg side.
Good running! Much fuller this time on the pads, Harry Brook drops it with soft hands in the vacant deep mid-wicket region and takes the first run quickly, putting the pressure on the fielder in the deep. It results in the fielder failing to pick it up cleanly, allowing Brook to come back for the second.
A big shout for LBW but the umpire is unmoved! Shamar Joseph goes wide of the crease on that over-the-wicket angle and angles it in, on off, on a good length, Harry Brook plays it in front of his body and shapes up to work it away towards mid on. The ball nips away off the deck to beat the outside edge and zips through to rap Brook high on the back pad. Looked to be going over.
Joseph steams in from over the wicket and bangs it on a hard length, over off, the ball straightens a bit off the deck. Harry Brook adjusts well and stabs it down on the off side.
Shamar Joseph will start the proceedings from the other end.
Seales goes full and offers a bit of width, outside off, Harry Brook opens the bat face slightly and drives it square to deep point for a single. A good start to the day for England, 7 runs off it.
FOUR! Beautiful shot! Seales delivers it on a length, in the corridor on off, Harry Brook leans into the drive and lets his hands flow into the shot. Drives it through covers for the first boundary of the day.
First runs of the day for Harry Brook and England! Seales hits the hard length and keeps it outside off, Harry Brook lets the ball come to him and plays it from the crease. Steers it behind square on the off side for a couple of runs as Alick Athanaze runs and slides to his left from deep point to cut it off.
Pulls the length back and bowls it on the sixth stump line, Harry Brook waits on the back foot and guides it towards gully.
A hint of inward movement at 136 kph, fuller in length, around off, Harry Brook presents a high elbow and times the drive straight to mid off.
Starts well does Seales! Begins from over the wicket and lands it in the channel on off, on a nagging length, Harry Brook hangs on the back foot and dabs it down to gully.
All set for an action-packed Day 4 to commence! The umpires stride out to the centre, followed by the West Indies fielders, who are spreading out to take their positions. Joe Root and Harry Brook step onto the field, ready to continue their innings. Jayden Seales is at the top of his mark, eager to kick off the day's proceedings with the ball in hand. And here we go...
The visiting pacers’ best hope lies in making the most of the first hour of play, extracting every bit of assistance from the pitch to challenge England’s batting. If they can make early inroads, they may then leverage their spinners to try and keep the score to under 350. Will they rise to the occasion and pose challenges, or will England maintain their dominance and put one outcome of being handed a defeat to bed? Stick around as the answers will soon be revealed with the game set to resume shortly!
For the West Indies, the situation remains challenging. Their bowling has lacked sharpness and accuracy throughout the match, putting them in a difficult position as they struggle to find ways to dismantle England's batting lineup. Consistency has been their Achilles' heel, and despite having favourable conditions for bowling the previous day, they were unable to capitalize on it. With the pressure now mounting, the West Indies are fighting an uphill battle, struggling to find a way to reverse the tide.
With clear overhead conditions expected throughout the day, the pitch is likely to remain favourable for batters, rewarding well-executed cricketing shots, which bodes well for England. Given their current approach to Test cricket, don't be surprised if they adopt an aggressive strategy before declaring the innings later in the day. With seven wickets in hand and a deep batting lineup, the odds are certainly backing England to get over the line.
England have shown exceptional confidence in the third innings, with Harry Brook and Joe Root firmly in control raising the lead to 207. This duo's impressive stand presents a significant hurdle for the visiting team to overcome. Despite a few close calls on Day 3, where the ball whisked past edges or sailed beyond fielders, Brook and Root skillfully turned these near-misses to their advantage. Their solid, strategic play put England in a commanding position, with a strong sense of momentum which they would like to carry on today as well.