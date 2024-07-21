England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: Despite taking the lead after the first innings, West Indies find themselves on the back foot, as England ended Day 3 at 248/3. England head into Day 4 leading by 207 runs, and any total from here would be a daunting challenge for West Indies to chase down on the final day. Ben Duckett provided another good start, adding 76, whilst Ollie Pope made 51 and Harry Brook stayed unbeaten overnight on 71. England lead 1-0 in the three-match Test series at home. (Scorecard)