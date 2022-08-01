Jos Buttler's captaincy reign in white-ball cricket has not gotten off to a good start as England lost the three-match T20I series against South Africa. In the decider, the Three Lions suffered a 90-run loss after failing to chase down 192 runs. However, the game would be remembered for one of the most spectacular catches pulled off by Tristan Stubbs in the 10th over of England's innings.

Aiden Markram had the ball in his hand, and on the final ball of the over, Stubbs pulled off a left-handed stunner, diving full length to his left. Ali closed the face of his bat, ending up getting a leading edge. The ball went up in the air, and Stubbs just pulled off a blinder.

Talking about the 3rd T20I between England and South Africa, the latter batted first and posted 191/5 in 20 overs, owing to a 70-run knock from Reeza Hendricks. Aiden Markram also played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs while skipper David Miller scored 22 runs off just 9 balls.

Tabraiz Shamsi then took five wickets with the ball in hand, as England were bundled out 101 for inside 17 overs. Shamsi returned with a spell of 5-24 in his four overs.

Earlier, the three-match ODI series between England and South Africa ended on level terms (1-1).

Both teams will now square off in three Tests, beginning August 17 at Lord's, London.