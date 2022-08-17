Jonny Bairstow has been the man of the summer for England in Test cricket, scoring runs aplenty and that too at rapid pace to help the Three Lions beat formidable opponents like New Zealand and India on home soil. Naturally then, the expectations were sky high as he came out to bat in a sticky situation yet again, as the hosts were reeling under the impact of quick wickets on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at Lord's.

But it wasn't to be for the Yorkshireman this time as he was comprehensively clean bowled for a duck by express paceman Anrich Nortje.

Anrich Arno Nortje <3 pic.twitter.com/JmR7MC6S94 — riv ????️‍????????️‍⚧️ ia (@riverferns) August 17, 2022

Nortje pitched the ball up and Bairstow completely missed the line of the ball. It wasn't a yorker and Bairstow's inability to get bat on to the ball could be possible because of Nortje's pace.

England are off to a poor start to the match as they have lost 5 wickets with just 100 runs on the board. Ollie Pope is the only batter who has got going against the South African attack. He had scored a fighting half-century at the time the this copy was published.