Shardul Thakur is set to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of their opening match of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Monday. According to a report, Shardul will join LSG as an injury replacement for pacer Mohsin Khan. Shardul, who went unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been training with LSG ahead of the IPL. Shardul was released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year ahead of the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to a report in the Times of India, Mohsin has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a injury, and Shardul will replace him in the squad.

"The official announcement is yet to be made but it's learnt that Thakur has been informed about the decision and will be travelling with the side to Visakhapatnam for their season opener vs Delhi Capitals," the report said.

Mohsin's injury comes as a big blow for LSG as their India-heavy pace attack, consisting the likes of Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan, are yet to join the squad.

"Mohsin picked up an ACL injury which has impaired him from featuring in any cricket for the last three months, and then had a calf strain when he resumed bowling in the LSG nets. With their core group of seamers still recovering at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE), the management was forced to take the call on an injury replacement," the report added.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan promised an aggressive and fearless brand of cricket under new captain Rishabh Pant.

"You will see a fearless approach from this team," Zaheer stated, highlighting the mindset LSG aims to bring to the tournament.

Addressing concerns over injuries, Zaheer dismissed any negativity, pointing to Pant's resilience as a key factor in shaping the team's attitude.

"We are not talking about injuries. The captain himself has faced similar challenges, but he has a very positive outlook. The way he approaches the game, the way he puts pressure on the bowlers--you will see LSG play in that manner because the leader sets the tone," he said.

Pant has been entrusted with leading the franchise this season. Zaheer expressed confidence in his ability to guide the team forward.

"We have a very good captain who has been appointed this year to take the team forward. There is a lot of hope from him," he noted.

(With ANI Inputs)