England suffered their first defeat since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over as the Test team's capain and coach respectively as South Africa won the first Test of the three-match series on a canter. England's aggressive approach has been termed 'Bazball' - after McCullum's nickname - but at Lord's, South Africa's pacers made short work of their batting lineup to inflict an innings defeat inside three days. Following South Africa's win, former India batter Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to point out why 'Bazball' did not work in the match.

"South Africa shows that Bazball doesn't work against world class bowling attack with variety and a sharp captain who sets smart fields," Kaif wrote.

South Africa had won the toss and elected to bowl. Kagiso Rabada then ran through England, taking a five-wicket haul, as the hosts were bowled out for 165.

The visitors then put on 326 in reply, with Sarel Erwee scoring a half-century and Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje adding some crucial runs down the order.

England's second essay with the bat saw little improvement, as they were bowled out for 149, giving South Africa a win by an innings and 12 runs.

Nortje claimed three wickets, while Rabada, Jansen and Maharaj took two apiece. Lungi Ngidi got just one wicket, but it was the big one of Joe Root.

The two teams will now face off in the second Test in Manchester beginning August 25.