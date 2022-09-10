Story ProgressBack to home
England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: South Africa Eye Good Start
England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: South Africa eye good start at the top
ENG vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live: South Africa eye good start© AFP
England vs South Africa, Day 3 Live Score Updates: The third Test between England and South Africa will finally resume on Saturday and it will be the third Day of the Test. The first day was washed out due to rain while there the second day was called off in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday. It is important to note that England had won the toss and elected to bowl in the third Test. The three-match series is currently level at 1-1 and it would be interesting to see whether a result would be possible in the third Test as there are just three days remaining. 98 overs are slated to be bowled on all three days of the Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates From Day 3 of Third Test between England and South Africa, straight from The Oval, London
As we patiently wait for the start of play at the Oval, a few miles to the north at St. James Palace in London, everything is being readied for the proclamation of the new King, Charles III. It will be the first televised proclamation and also the flags at the Oval will be at full mast for the entirety of the day and not at half-mast. Another thing to note is that there is a good crowd building up around the Oval and the sun is coming out as well.
In terms of actual play, there isn't much to talk about other than the toss which was won by England and Ben Stokes has put South Africa into bat. There are still grey clouds hovering over London but little to no rain is expected in the remaining 3 days and the revised playing conditions, 98 overs per day should get completed smoothly. We have seen a result in three days before and that too in this series itself, so, the game and the series still hang perfectly in balance with the shortened game making for an even more exciting watch.
Hello and welcome ladies and gentlemen to Day 3 of the third and final Test match between England and South Africa at the Oval in London. As all of the UK mourns the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, play is set to resume and will go on as per the usual timings, i.e., beginning at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) but 10 minutes before the play begins, there will be a Guard of Honour, followed by a minute's silence. Then there will be a one bell chime at the Oval by the highest-ranking military before the national anthems of South Africa and England respectively.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
UPDATE 8.28 pm IST (2.58 pm GMT) - We have some news regarding the latest developments from the 3rd and deciding Test match between England and South Africa. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have released a statement in which it states that the match will resume on Saturday, the 10th of September and will go on till Monday. So, it will be effectively a three-day game as South Africa have to leave for home on Tuesday. The follow-on will be reduced to 150 instead of 200 runs and before the start of play the teams will observe a minute of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. Along with this, all cricketing action in the UK is set to resume as well.
Unfortunate news as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. The world is mourning and condolences are pouring in from around the world. England and Wales Cricket Board has informed us that Friday's play between England and South Africa Men will not take place. The updates regarding the fixture beyond Friday will be provided in due course. We will keep you posted.
...THIRD TEST...
Well, well, well! The inevitable has happened. The rain has been persistent throughout the day and the umpires have finally concluded that the play on Day 1 has been ABANDONED. It was mostly a frustrating day for cricket. Firstly, it was the delayed toss due to the overnight rain and later, the rain gods just kept interfering throughout the day whenever it looked like we could be able to squeeze in some game time. That's it from the coverage albeit there was nothing much to cover. The health of the Queen of England is yet another concern and if anything were to happen, tomorrow's play might be called off. But there's nothing official yet and it's all speculation at the moment. We will keep you updated in this regard as well. For now, the action will continue on 9th September 2022. The first ball on Day 2 will be at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT). But you can join us early for the build-up. Till then take care and goodbye!
As we continue to play hide and seek with the rain in London, elsewhere in the UAE, Virat Kohli has finally ended the long, long wait for his 71st international century.
UPDATE 8.33 pm IST (3.03 pm GMT) - OH DEAR! Right on cue. Just when the inspection was scheduled the rain gods have decided to reappear. The covers are back on the field and the wait game shall go on. Still no official word on Tea yet. Stay tuned for more updates.
As we wait for the details of the next inspection, you can switch tabs and catch the action from the Asia Cup where India are playing Afghanistan and have had a brilliant start. India are currently 125/2 in 13 overs.
UPDATE 8.04 pm IST (2.34 pm GMT) - Unfortunately the wait game continues as the umpires are dissatisfied with the playing conditions. There will be another inspection at 8.30 pm IST (3 pm GMT). Hopefully, we are back with some good news. Fingers crossed!
UPDATE 7.50 pm IST (2.20 pm GMT) - The umpires are currently on the field. There is a square cover still intact. There is no rain though at the moment which is a really good sign.
UPDATE 7.14 pm IST (1.44 pm GMT) - The sun is out! But lets not get carried away. There will be an inspection at 7.40 pm IST (2.10 pm GMT). Looking at the signs it shouldn't be long before we get going. Lets hope for the best.
UPDATE 6.53 pm IST (1.23 pm GMT) - Finally some good signs. The rain has stopped for now and the groundstaff is working on getting the covers off now. All on the call of the officials now! Hopefully, we get to see some action soon.
UPDATE 6.27 pm IST (12.57 pm GMT) - Nothing has changed in the last hour or so. The covers are completely on and the conditions are gloomy. It will take a lot for the ground staff when the rain clears to get the ground ready for play late in the day.
UPDATE 5.37 pm IST (12.07 pm GMT) - Oh, no! It has started raining again and the crowd has their umbrellas out. The covers are sadly coming back on.
UPDATE 5.14 pm IST (11.44 am GMT) - There is yet another update from the ground. If we do not have any more rain, then there will be an inspection at 6 pm IST (12.30 pm GMT). Fingers crossed.
UPDATE 5.03 pm IST (11.33 am GMT) - Early lunch has been taken and there is some good news as well. The conditions look a bit brighter and the RAIN HAS STOPPED for the time being. The ground staff are on their toes and working their magic but given the English weather, you never know when it might start raining again. For now, we hope that it remains bright and play can begin at the earliest after the interval. Stay tuned.
UPDATE 4.34 pm IST (11.04 am GMT) - Still no good news from the ground as the rain is sticking around. We are in for what looks to be a long wait. It has now been confirmed that EARLY LUNCH will be taken at 5 pm IST (11.30 am GMT). Also, there is some latest cricketing news but from the other side of the world where Australia have bundled New Zealand for 82 runs (who needed 196 runs for victory) to seal the three-game ODI series 2-0.