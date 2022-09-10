England vs South Africa, Day 3 Live Score Updates: The third Test between England and South Africa will finally resume on Saturday and it will be the third Day of the Test. The first day was washed out due to rain while there the second day was called off in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday. It is important to note that England had won the toss and elected to bowl in the third Test. The three-match series is currently level at 1-1 and it would be interesting to see whether a result would be possible in the third Test as there are just three days remaining. 98 overs are slated to be bowled on all three days of the Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates From Day 3 of Third Test between England and South Africa, straight from The Oval, London