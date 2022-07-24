ENG vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Updates: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat against England in the series decider on Sunday at Headingley in Leeds. Both teams remain unchanged from the last match, which England won. While South Africa thrashed England by 62 runs in the first ODI, the hosts came back strong in the second match, winning the rain-affected game by 118 runs. For England, Jos Buttler will look to seal his first series win as white-ball captain, having lost the T20I and ODI series against India earlier this month. For South Africa, it's crucial points on the table, with them having pulled out of the series against Australia next year, jeapordising their chances of directly qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Here are the LIVE score updates Of England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Straight From Headingley, Leeds