England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Quinton De Kock Solid As South Africa Go Past 100 vs England
England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Updates: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat against England in the series decider in Leeds.
ENG vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Updates: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat against England in the series decider on Sunday at Headingley in Leeds. Both teams remain unchanged from the last match, which England won. While South Africa thrashed England by 62 runs in the first ODI, the hosts came back strong in the second match, winning the rain-affected game by 118 runs. For England, Jos Buttler will look to seal his first series win as white-ball captain, having lost the T20I and ODI series against India earlier this month. For South Africa, it's crucial points on the table, with them having pulled out of the series against Australia next year, jeapordising their chances of directly qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Live
Update - 5.20 pm IST (11.50 am GMT) - The game was going perfectly for South Africa before the break. After opting to bat, they were off to a watchful start but lost Janneman Malan early. The duo of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen added 75-runs to get the team back on track. Quinton de Kock is looking in a good rhythm now and will hope to score a ton here. The pitch is good to bat on and South Africa will look to cross the 300-run mark. Regarding the weather, the whole ground is covered now as the rain has gotten much heavier. Stay tuned as we bring you more updates.
Update - 4.54 pm IST (11.24 am GMT) - It is raining heavily now. The crowd covers themselves. The umpire asks the players to walk off the field and the rain has interrupted play. The good news is that only the pitch is covered and not the whole ground. There is some sunlight on the horizon and that is a good sign. Stay tuned for further updates.
Adil Rashid goes full and in line with the stumps. Aiden Markram knocks the ball to long on and takes an easy single.
This is a fraction short and outside off, Quinton de Kock guides this ball to the left of short third man and takes a quick single.
Adil Rashid serves this full on the pads, Quinton de Kock plays this towards fine leg and takes a brace. David Willey does a good job to prevent the ball from running into the boundary.
This one is tossed up full outside off, Aiden Markram thumps it to deep cover for a single.
Flights this full on middle and leg, Aiden Markram hits this straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
Two runs! On a length and outside off. Quinton de Kock guides it through point. Deep cover comes across and cuts it out. Two.
Straight on the pads. Markram eases it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
Drops it pace and bowls it around middle. Quinton de Kock nudges it to square leg for a single.
A length ball, outside off. Markram carves it to third man for a run.
Length and on off. Pulled to deep square leg for one more.
On a length and on middle. Quinton de Kock plays with an angled bat to point.
Slower ball, fuller and outside off. Quinton de Kock reverse sweeps it through point for a single.
A googly, not much turn. This is full and on off. Quinton de Kock blocks it out on the front foot.
The rain seems to be getting slightly heavier now. Does not look good as the towels are out to keep the ball dry.
Flatter and on middle. Quinton de Kock drills it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
Slants it on middle. Markram forces it to square leg for a single.
Floats it up, full and on off. Markram gets inside the line and pushes it back to the bowler.
Tossed up, outside off, driven to mid off.